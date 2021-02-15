Monday, February 15, 2021
A vehicle driven by Cinnamon Cash, Atchison, struck a utility pole in the 200 block North 14th on Sunday. No injuries.
Vehicles driven by Dawn Chapman, Atchison, and Beatrice Lambert, Atchison, were involved in an accident at 10th and Parallel on Sunday. No injuries.
Vehicles driven by Stephanie Nobel, Muscotah, and Thomas Reese, Atchison, were involved in an accident in the 700 block Commercial on Friday. No injuries.
