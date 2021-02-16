FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Stephanie Nobel, Muscotah, and Thomas Reese, Atchison, were identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
Cinnamon Cash, Atchison, struck a utility pole in the 200 block of North 14th Street. There were no reported injuries.
Dawn Chapman and Beatric Lambert, both of Atchison, were identified as drivers involved in a non-injury accident at 10th and Parallel streets.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
Tracey Boldridge, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that slid due to icy conditions and struck car port pillars in the 1400 block of N Street. There were no injuries reported.
Benjamin Frew, Aurora, Illinois, and Joel Mewis, Katy, Texas, were identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at Third and Unity Streets.
Sondra Mink and Nokolas Hein, both of Atchison, have been identified at the drivers involved in a non-injury accident in the 800 block of Main Street.
