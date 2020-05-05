Monday, May 4, 2020
Accident
A vehicle driven by Brienana Berry, 22, of Leavenworth, struck a utility pole at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2 in the 900 block of North 10{sup}th{/sup} Street. Berry was examined at the scene by Atchison County EMS, but was not transported. Her 2006 Hyundai four-door car was towed from the scene.
Arrests
Kajuan M. Jackson, 35, Wichita, was arrested during the night on Saturday, May 2 at Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59 for fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks, driving while suspended and other traffic offenses. Jackson was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Britney D. Scott, 26, Independence, Missouri, was arrested Saturday, May 2 at Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks. Scott was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Nothing to report.
