WEDNESDAY, April 21
Vanessa L. Gerber, 41, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for probation violation. Gerber was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
David Harris, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a deer in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 59.
Betty Brigance, Atchison, and Evan Aguilar, El Paso, Texas, were identified as the drivers involved in a non-injury accident at 10th and Santa Fe Streets.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Christine E. Gilmore, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for criminal trespass at 800 Raven Hill Road.
Aaron A. Sollars, 31, Atchison, was arrested for criminal threat, criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property that occurred at Seventh and Spring streets. Sollars was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Zachary M. Craine, 26, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for cruelty to animals and Atchison County District and Atchison Municipal court warrants for failure to appear. Craine was taken to Atchison County Jail.
George N. Lewis,42, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District warrant for failure to appear in Atchison County District Court. Lewis was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Alexi Steven Wood, 20, was arrested fro disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of North Second Street and was taken to the Atchison County Jail, where he was additionally charges with battery to a law enforcement officer and battery to a corrections officer.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
Gabrielle A. Cline, 31, Atchison, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of North 12th Street. Cline was taken to Atchison County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.