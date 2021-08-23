SATURDAY, AUG. 23
Jason C. Price, Jr. 27, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court and for interference with law enforcement in the 400 block of South 10th Street. Price was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Michael L. Mullings, 53, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for an Aug. 15 theft incident that occurred at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.