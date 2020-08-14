Monday, August 10
Timothy J. Callahan, owner of Lancaster Oil Company, located in the 400 Block of S. 4th St. in Lancaster, KS reported a theft from a motor vehicle. While stationary, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, blue in color, had the catalytic converter removed by an unknown suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Jerica S. Owens (33) of Effingham, KS reported that an Arabian horse, salt and peppered colored, had been stolen off of her property located in the 10000 Block of 242nd Rd. in rural Atchison County, Kansas 66023. The investigation is ongoing.
