FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Michelle D. Urban, Atchison, reported a debit card was used multiple times for fraudulent online transactions. An investigation is ongoing.
Karen Barber, Atchison, reported a burglary that occurred along Osborne Road that involved unlawful entry through a locked door. Taken were multiple items valued at more than $4,000. An investigation is ongoing.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
Curt D. Vandevelde, 47, Saint Mary’s, was taken into custody after William J. White reported about 6:45 p.m. that an unknown male was sleeping in the garage at a residence in the 3500 block of Sheridan Road. Upon authorities’ arrival the residents reported the suspect had fled into the nearby trees. The K-9 Unit responded to the scene, was deployed and subsequently tracked the suspect, identified as Vandevelde, into the woods where he was apprehended.
After Vandevelde’s apprehension, about 8:55 p.m. Dale Weber, Atchison, reported a past burglary that had occurred along 244th Road.
Earlier in the day after 11 a.m., Carl L. Davidison, Atchison, reported a burglary was in progress when he entered his residence in the 4000 block of Sherman Road. Deputies determined a window was forced open with tools located nearby at the scene. It appeared the suspect fled the crime scene soon after deputies were notified.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie conveyed his belief that all three incidents are related and that all of the stolen items have been recovered.
