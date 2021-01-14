A 26-year-old Kansas City area man with Florida ties was recently ordered to serve more than two years in Kansas prison for felony crimes committed last summer in Atchison.
Mark A. Stephens was sentenced Monday, Jan. 11 in Atchison County District Court to serve 32 months in custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections connected to a robbery and theft that occurred at the Cricket Wireless store located in downtown Atchison.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release that Stephens pleaded guilty to the robbery and theft charges in early November. The factual basis of the conviction arose from the theft of three IPhones, two Bluetooth speakers, and some other cell phone accessories, and then fled from the store in a car with a Missouri license plate attached. The crime was committed Aug. 8, 2020 while Stephens was on a felony bond in connection with two unrelated cases from Johnson County. Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities located the vehicle and made the arrest. The stolen items from Cricket Wireless were recovered.
During sentencing, Becker argued that Stephens serve out his sentence in prison instead of probation because he was on bond when the crime occurred, the judge agreed.
Atchison Police Department and MSHP authorities investigated the case.
