The Evah C. Cray Historical Home Museum recently hosted an open house for all to the public to it in its Victorian elegance and holiday splendor before its traditional season’s end.
The museum will be closing Dec. 18 and will remain until it re-engages its regular schedule of hours of operation for the walk-in public in springtime of 2022.
To make special arrangements for groups of 10 or more visitors contact 913-367-3046.
The museum is housed in a 25-room mansion that was built in 1882 at 805 North Fifth Street in Atchison.
The recent open house was Dec. 4 when visitors were welcome to tours guided by docents or self-guided on their own. Benedictine College students sang Christmas songs via baby grand piano accompaniment. Guests socialized and refreshment.
The mansion features Victorian furnishings, a three-story tower fashioned after castles in Europe, ornate fireplaces, carved woodwork and original chandeliers and art glass windows. A gift store is located in the carriage house where guests can view a film about the architecture of Atchison.
The museum’s 2020 season of operation was interrupted during the initial COVID-19 outbreak. During its temporary shutdown, the museum and grounds were renovated and updated.
