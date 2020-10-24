About 40 percent of land in Kansas is comprised of rangeland and forage, Kansas State University specialists agree.
These grassy areas support all sorts of livestock of all sizes for grazing. Additionally, these grasslands also support both wildlife habitat.
In Northeast Kansas wild turkeys and cattle can often be seen in the same pasture lands. Atchison County also has pastures where gangs of wild turkeys flock together with the livestock.
