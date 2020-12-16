After receiving Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed nationwide, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday that the first wave of doses have arrived at several hospitals in the state.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and limits the potential destinations — which are not being made public. An expected 24,000 doses should arrive in the state over the next week. According to Governor Kelly and the KDHE, the first round of vaccines will be distributed to at-risk healthcare providers and residents of long term care facilities.
A second vaccine, from Moderna, should pass its EUA later this week. More doses of the Moderna treatment will be available, as it does not require ultra-cold storage. An estimated 150,000 doses are expected to hit Kansas in the month of December. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two-dose series, with the second dose needed three to four weeks after administration of the first dose.
In a press release earlier this week, Kelly thanked the state’s healthcare workers, and urged continued caution as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. “While the news of the initial vaccine distribution is exciting for our state,” said Kelly, “I want to remind Kansans that the threat is not over.”
