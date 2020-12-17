Higher numbers of students quarantined in area schools has seemingly been the norm for December in comparison to the positive COVID-19 cases.
Concerning the USD 409 weekly report released on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Superintendent Renee Scott indicated 75 Atchison High School students are in quarantine due to contact with an infected person/persons. The current number is a jump from the AHS 36-student count quarantined in the previous week.
There are 20 Atchison Middle School students quarantined according to Scott’s current report. Twenty-seven were quarantined the previous week.
The number of students in current quarantine at Atchison County Community Junior-Senior High School is 13, USD 377 Andrew Gaddis reported on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The current number shows a decline from 56 students quarantined the previous week. Gaddis attributed the higher number of the student quarantine to COVID exposure of entire teams.
Scott also attached the recently updated quarantine guidelines released Dec. 4 from NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Inc. Scott wrote she believes the effects of Thanksgiving get-togethers hit the Atchison Public Schools hard as well as some winter sports and activities team contacts. Scott implored all to be safe throughout the winter break. The Atchison Public Schools will recess for the Christmas break after the classes dismiss Friday, Dec. 18 and are scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 4.
*USD 409 statistics for the week are:
Atchison Elementary School: Positive cases for staff – two and two staff members in quarantine; Zero positive cases among students; and 23 are in quarantine.
The AMS report shows no staff members tested positive and none quarantined; and zero students had tested positive; but 20 students were in quarantine.
AHS data shows three staff members tested positive and four were quarantined; student data indicate seven students tested as positive cases and the 75 students were quarantined.
Central School – one staff member tested positive and one staff member was in quarantine with zero positive cases and one in quarantine.
At the USD 409 Board of Education office three staff members were quarantined.
USD 377 weekly statistics are:
Atchison County Community Elementary shows zero positive cases for students and staff members. But four pupils and one staff member is in quarantine.
ACCJHS has one student who tested positive. Quarantined were 13 students and one staff member.
In the District’s Central Office there is one staff member tested positive.
The Atchison County schools will be on Christmas break from Monday, Dec. 21 until student classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 5 following a staff development day on Monday, Jan. 4.
President Phil Baniewicz, of Maur Hill-Mount Academy, said one teacher is in quarantine. The students recessed for Christmas break on Tuesday, Dec. 15, but teachers remained in session throughout the remainder of the week. Baniewicz indicated the students who reside on campus are scheduled to Sunday, Jan. 10.
Benedictine College current COVID report on the website benedictine.edu COVID-19 Response click on INFORMATION & RESOURCE last updated Nov. 25 shows the campus is closed for break, and that students are scheduled to return Sunday, Jan. 10. The site also indicated there are zero cases at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.