Dr. Renee Scott, Superintendent of Atchison Public Schools, clarified some of the details concerning the federal monies allotted to the school district by way of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund during the USD 409 Board of Education meeting Nov 8 at the board office.
The explanation came after Board Member Sally Berger said she has some concerns about some misinformation circulating throughout the district.
Scott said she is aware of a misunderstanding that USD 409 has received the ESSER, Federal Stimulus Funding because the district mandated a mask requirement. The mask wearing and COVID-19 policies and procedures are based on recommendations committees comprised of stakeholders, school administrators and health officials, health officials and school staff. The district has received two rounds ESSER funds that is being spent for personal protection equipment in classrooms and district properties, teachers’ pay including the increase of substitutes; technology in and out of the classroom to accommodate the learning and training throughout the pandemic. The second round and the forthcoming third round spending has more of an emphasis on closing the learning gap from the COVID interruptions like rigor in the classrooms and more summer school programs.
Scott also updated board members about the current statistics and said she is relieved there is only one positive case of COVID infection throughout the school system.
“The data is looking good,” Scott said, and credited the mitigation practice in place. Scott also announced that Atchison Elementary School will be a site for a vaccination clinic for school-aged persons.
Board members unanimously voted to approve paid leave for staff members who have been diagnosed as breakthrough COVID case because they have followed the protocols and were vaccinated.
Board members also approved that teachers who have increased the number of students in their classrooms throughout the illness of teachers would be receive equal portions of a substitute teachers’ pay divided evenly among them.
Board members were also introduced to some members of the Atchison High School’s Phoenix Robotics Team members Lucas Genail, a freshman, A.J. Sinclair and Emily Fuhrman, both sophomores, who demonstrated the workings of the latest robotic team competition creation. Demolition is the theme of the competition. The AHS team is comprised of seven members. Dr. Paul Ogle serves as the Robotics Sponsor.
Concerning other matter, Board members:
> Excused themselves from public session for a total of 45 minutes to discuss non-elected matters of unemployment focusing on resignations, recommendations for employment and supplemental contracts. The first session was for 30 minutes, which was extended for an additional 15 minutes. After the public meeting resumed board members unanimously accepted resignations from: Carton Crumb – Ninth- through 12th-grade theatre and communications teacher at AHS, effective Tuesday, Dec. 21. With a waiving the assessment of liquidated damages; AES paraeducators, Kylia Acheson Hundley, effective Sept. 21, Candace Shields, Nov. 12, and Abiguel Durnin, effective Monday.
> Unanimously recommended for employment Carley Chase, AHS paraeducator, effective Oct. 27.
> Unanimously approved supplemental contracts for Sercy Duncan, boys assistant basketball coach at Atchison Middle School and Nathan Phipps boys assistant basketball coach at AHS.
> Heard a report from Atchison National Education Association President Bad Weaver and Vice president Rachel Crosswhite about American Education Week throughout Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19.
> Nichole Honeywell introduced the district’s three school psychologists who are celebrating National School Psychologist’s Week from Nov. 8-12. The psychologists have a combined work history of more the 46 years in 409 and the Atchison Community.
> Jacque Coleman presented an update about the LINK Grant partnership between Atchison and Leavenworth Public School districts that has been extended for another year due to the COVID interruption. Coleman also reviewed the statistics related to the curriculum programs.
