USD 377 Superintendent Andrew Gaddis announced Thursday that school officials have been notified students attending both buildings at Atchison County Community Schools have tested positive for COVID-19. The positive cases involve both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Gaddis wrote in a letter to USD 377 families and patrons about notification about students that have positive coronavirus cases in their home. Because of the positive cases after school activities are canceled to all the custodial staff to thoroughly and deeply clean the buildings.
“It is extremely important that all students, parents and community members closely monitor for potential symptoms,” Gaddis wrote. “We all must be diligent so that our school is not significantly affected by COVID-19. “
He urges parents and guardians to keep children home if they show any symptoms and to have them tested if any symptoms persist.
“Not informing the school of potential exposure or symptoms and refusal to be tested will only make the situation worse, not better, “ Gaddis wrote. “We also recommend that unvaccinated individuals wear a face covering while inside buildings or in crowds where social distancing cannot be practiced.”
School officials have been and expect to continue to closely monitor the school community. As well as continue contact with Atchison County Health Department officials and take the necessary steps to protect the health of students and staff. Gaddis said he is appreciative of the patrons’ and families’ cooperation and support throughout this time.
