COVID-19 cases across Kansas and in Atchison County have continued to spike considerably in recent days.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID update on Wednesday, there have been 128,594 cases statewide, 4,561 hospitalizations, 1,326 deaths and 619,667 negative tests.
According to Wednesday's figures, Atchison County was showing 736 positive cases, Nemaha County 826, Jackson 539, Doniphan 363 and Brown 554.
Atchison Health Department officials said their office has been overwhelmed with phone calls in the recent days.
" Please leave a message and we will get back to you as soon as we are able," according to a post on the department's Facebook page. "If you are needing a release from quarantine letter or have questions please email us at atcovidinfo@nekmulticounty.org and we will verify your information and reply to your questions or email you the letter. Thank you for your patience as we try to figure out the best way to help our community members during this time."
