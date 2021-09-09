Atchison County has another increases in cases with more hospitalization as well.
As of Thursday, the county had reported 113 cases along with four current hospitalizations.
Forty-seven cases have been reported between the ages of 13-21 and two cases are ages five or under.
Atchison county currently has a 42% vaccination rate.
