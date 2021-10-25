TROY – The newly approved booster shots of all COVID-19 vaccinations were adopted by the state of Kansas late last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine and has now approved them for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson as well. Also under the new guidelines, the CDC approved mix and match dosing for boosters. Therefore, eligible recipients aren’t required to use a certain booster brand.
An adult is eligible for a booster if they have completed two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago and are 65 years and older; 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, live in long-term care settings, or work or live in high-risk settings.
An adult 18 years and older who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster if they received it over two months ago.
The COVID-19 numbers as of Friday, Oct. 22 were 1,331 positive cases, 13 active cases and 28 deaths. On Oct. 15 there were 1,315 positive cases, 11 active cases and 27 deaths.
The Doniphan County Health Department /Home Health Walk-In Immunization Clinic is held every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every other day of the week will require an appointment. Call 785- 985-3591 to make an appointment.
