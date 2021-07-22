TOPEKA – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. The emergence of the Delta variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across Kansas.
The event listed below is part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect themselves and loved ones. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates. Over the last few weeks, nearly all patients who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated. It’s essential for Kansans to stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people.
Events are listed below Is by county, time and date:
> DONIPHAN COUNTY
A Doniphan County Vaccine and Testing Event will be from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Troy Fairgrounds, located at 100 N Boder Street in Troy.
The vaccines to offer have yet to be determined.
Please note, additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Please check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.
To find a free testing location in other communities, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit kansasvaccine.gov.
