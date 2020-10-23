As of the latest report received this week from Maur Hill-Mount Mount Academy the number of active COVID-19 cases are decreasing and if all goes as expected the infection and quarantines will have run their course by this weekend.
As of afternoon hours on Wednesday, Oct. 21, President Phil Baniewicz reported three active cases among students, and five students were quarantined from school contact and the report indicates five students were quarantine from outside of school contact. There was zero staff members impacted, which does include dorm staff and only one faculty members currently in quarantine from a contact outside of school.
After on-site learning resumed Monday and students are back in the school, Baniewicz said he can tell their collective preference is to be in school instead of the remote learning. Remote learning was initiated Oct. 7 and resumed a few days earlier than expected on Oct. 19.
“The students have been so diligent since they have been back,” Baniewicz said.
In the meantime, MH-MA played football on Oct. 16. The game went well and the team won big, Baniewicz said in his report. Volleyball resumed Wednesday to begin preparations for sub-state play on Saturday, Oct. 24. Soccer was played on Wednesday and Thursday. The MH-MA Cross Country team members are scheduled of regionals on Saturday.
Trinity Lutheran School’s classroom learning was recently interrupted after some coronovirus exposures arose throughout the Trinity community. Trinity Lutheran School officials initiated virtual learning for two weeks and plans are to resume in-school learning Monday, Oct. 26, according to the Trinity Lutheran’s School Facebook page.
As of Friday, Oct. 23 Benedictine College had posted on its website benedictine.edu that there were 13 active COVID-19 cases, representing 0.5 percent of the 2,505 persons comprising the total campus population.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment website posting concerning coronavirus clusters, effective Oct. 21, BC is listed as a cluster for colleges that relates to 26 positive cases from onset within the previous 14 days. The data indicates five or more cases are considered to be an outbreak.
USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott sent out the weekly COVID report on Tuesday. There were no active cases among staff members or students at any of the facilities within the district. However, there some students and staff members in quarantine due to contact tracing. The quarantines include: two Atchison Elementary School staff members; one Atchison High School staff member; and a staff member at the USD 409 Board of Education Office.
The student quarantines include: 12 AES pupils; six Atchison Middle School students; and eight AHS students.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of USD 377 Schools, reported on Oct. 21 there two Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School student s in quarantine and one pupil and one staff member from Atchison County Community Elementary School are in quarantine.
