Kansas Department of Revenue

House Bill 2136, enacted during the 2022 Legislative Session, created the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Act, the purpose of which is to provide financial assistance to certain businesses impacted by COVID-19 related shutdowns and restrictions during tax years 2020 and 2021. The financial assistance will be in an amount equivalent to a portion of property taxes accrued on the retail storefront property. The Department of Revenue has issued Notice 22-04, COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Act which provides details of the program, business that will not qualify, and the calculation of the assistance that may be granted. 

The Department has developed an on-line application that may be submitted to apply for assistance through the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Act. The application provides definitions, explains the assistance process in detail, and specifies exactly what information must be provided and/or submitted in support of the application. Claimants have until April 15, 2023 to file an application for this financial assistance. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.