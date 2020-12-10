Students in quarantine continue to dominate the impact of the COVID-19 situation at area schools.
Earlier in the month, the NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Inc. released new quarantine guidelines. Effective Dec. 4 the quarantine was reduced to a 7-day period for persons subject to testing and showing no symptoms. For persons not testing and having no symptoms the quarantine is 10 days. The initial quarantine period was 14 days. However, health officials urge all exposed persons to monitor symptoms for 14 days and remind all that the disease is still capable to develop within that time frame.
In the USD 377 facilities as of Wednesday, Dec. 9 it was reported that six students and two staff members had tested positive at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School. Fifty-six ACCJHs were and two staff members were in quarantine. Despite the several positive cases ACCJHS, the facility was not listed as a cluster site, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment online COVID-19 report.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis attributed the rise in the number of student quarantine is due to entire teams’s exposure.
There are no positive cases at Atchison County Community Elementary School among pupils and staff, but there is one staff member who tested positive at the district’s central office. There are nine pupils and one staff member in quarantine from the ACCES.
USD 409 student data also reports higher numbers of student quarantines at their facilities in comparison to the reported active cases. As of Dec. 8, the student numbers are as follows:
*Atchison Elementary School – zero positive cases and 27 pupils in quarantine. AES staff data: One positive case and four staff members in quarantine.
*Atchison Middle School – two positive student cases and 27 students are in quarantine. Staff data shows zero positive cases and zero in quarantine.
Atchison High School -- three positive student cases and 36 students are in quarantine. Two staff members who have tested positive and there are quarantined.
Central School – Zero students have tested positive this week, but three are quarantined due to contact. There are zero positive cases among staff members at the facility. Two staff members are in quarantine.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy President Phil Baniewicz reported Thursday morning there were no positive cases among the entire school population, but there was one teacher and four students in quarantine.
