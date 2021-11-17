The Doniphan County Health Department will host pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for children and teens between the ages of 5 to 17 years old on the following dates in November and December.
The clinics will take place at the Doniphan County Health Department/ Home Health Office located at 201 South Main Street in Troy. Call the office at 785-985-3591 if you have questions, or for more information.
The times and clinic dates of the respective first dose and second dose schedules are:
> First dose from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23; second dose administration from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
> First dose from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2; second dose Thursday, Dec. 23 from 3-6 p.m.
Persons must be able to return for second dose three weeks from date of their first COVID-19 vaccine. Persons may attend any of the listed clinics for their first dose.
The Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control authorized and recommended through emergency use authorization the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. This is the only authorized vaccine for children of this age group.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and work well for children. They have been fully tested in clinical trials and meet the FDA’s standards for safety and effectiveness. Additional testing, specifically for children, showed that the best dose for youngsters is smaller than the adult vaccine dose maximized protection and minimizes side effects. The FDA’s teams of doctors, scientists and other experts reviewed all the findings of these large studies when making their decision about COVID-19 vaccines in young children.
