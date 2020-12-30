Soon after the start of the New Year 2020, a contagious virus seemingly unheard of to most was half the world away and not of concern to many in Northeast Kansas, but a few months later communities were in the life-changing grip of COVID-19.
By early March, the virus had spread from its origination in China, to nations overseas including the European continent and beyond. So much so that in Italy the U.S. State Department recognized the spread as Level 3 threat. The State Department’s recognition prompted reductions of oversea flights to the United States and a decision by Benedictine College officials to close BC’s studies abroad campus in Florence, Italy.
On Saturday, March 14, the Atchison County Commission, Atchison County Health Officials, and area school leaders convened in special session to discuss the potential threats to populations in Atchison County and mitigation of risks. At the end of the meeting the consensus was to implement more restrictive guidelines and increase awareness to continue operations.
State officials postponed classes before the start of the school week, and within a few days Gov. Laura Kelly interrupted all in-school learning in classrooms until the end of the school year. Within subsequent days and weeks, area schools implemented virtual learning platforms to continue learning for the students to finish out their academics for the school year. Some graduation ceremonies were postponed until the summer, other schools celebrated with drive-through alternatives.
About the third week of March, the Atchison County leaders implemented a limit on accessing government departments in person to lower the spread of COVID-19 to the public and to protect employees. Most protocols have become more restrictive and remain effective.
Atchison County District Court proceedings continue to take place via virtual platform.
An emergency Atchison County Public Health Order became effective March 25 directing persons to stay at home unless they are performing essential activities; maintain social distancing of six feet apart while in public; limit gathering to no more than 10 persons. To view the county’s orders related to COVID-19, past and present, log onto www. atchisoncountyks.org.
Concerns about the pandemics led to cancellations of annual events like the Amelia Earhart Festival, The Forest of Friendship Celebration, Oktoberfest, and Juneteenth. The Atchison County Fair was modified to allow 4-Hers to complete projects. Some events were presented via virtual platform and projects were displayed in storefronts at businesses throughout the area.
Despite some controversy, Atchison County Commission members have approved a mask mandate that remains in effect.
Atchison City leaders have also put protocols in place regarding the public’s access to conduct business in Atchison City Hall.
County Health officials confirmed that a middle-aged woman is the first positive case of COVID-19 in Atchison County. The case was confirmed March 29. The patient was exposed due to traveling outside the area.
The Center for Disease Control recommended mask wearing to lessen the spread of COVID-19 exposures. In response to the guidelines, and in the interest of public The Berger Company dedicated one of its sewing lines to the sewing of masks for distribution throughout the city and county. In response to the effort, the masks were made available to the public for a free will donation. Proceeds from the donations went to benefit Atchison Area Community Foundation, an area non-profit group organized in March of 2019, towards its creation of the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The Fund was initiated from a $25,000 matching grant from the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust. AACF awarded about $145,000 in grant funding to area to small businesses and non-profits in the community.
The county was awarded more than $3 million dollars from Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas from the State of Kansas by way of federal CARES Act funding. The funds were to be expended before Dec. 31 or it would need to be refunded. Small business, schools districts first responders and other agencies benefited from this funding to pay for persona protection equipment, reimbursements due to COVID-19 related expenses, equipment and expansions to accommodate needs in wake of the pandemic.
Atchison city leaders also obtained grant funding administered through the Kansas Department of Commerce to award to small business to offset adversities in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Atchison County Community Health Clinic was awarded funding in the amount of $552,665 to assist in the detection, prevention, diagnosis of COVID-19, and to maintain and/or increase staffing levels related to the pandemic. ACCHC was one of four community health providers to receive a slice of the $3.4 million federally funded health grants awarded in the Kansas Second Congressional District by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the spring.
The first death of an Atchison County resident attributed to COVID-19 was reported Aug. 28; the second death occurred Sept. 22. As of Dec. 17 there were a total of 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Other statistics recorded by a recent county report indicated a total of 1,021 positive cases since the first recorded case of infection, Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed 1,099 total cases – discrepancy likely due to a difference in posting schedules of data. According to the county’s Dec. 17 statistics there were 139 active cases and five persons were hospitalized.
Area schools were back in session in late August or early September, and despite some classwork temporarily switched to virtual learning platforms at some facilities to accommodate isolations and quarantines, the kindergarten- 12th grade schools managed to stay in session until the holiday break. Benedictine College scheduled an extended break from the Thanksgiving holiday until mid-January when students return for second semester.
State funding to take out the Mall, resurface K-7
The removal of the Commercial Street Mall is one of the top stories concerning Atchison. The downtown pedestrian Mall that led to the promotion of Atchison in as a miracle city in the 60s will become history early in 2021. Atchison City Commission members approved the proposal by a 3-1 vote to take out the Mall at their Jan. 21, 2020 meeting. “The Commercial Street Revitalization” is a $1.4 million project will be funded 75 percent by a grant administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation. The city is responsible for the remaining 25 percent of the project. In November city commissioners approved the contract with Kansas Heavy Construction to remove the mall in the 500 and 600 blocks along Commercial Street. The project was initially expected to cost about $2 million, but the winning bid came in less than $500,000 than projected.
City Manager Becky Berger said demolition is slated to begin early in January and the plan is the project will be complete in time for the 2012 Amelia Earhart Festival in July.
KDOT announced in the autumn of 2019 the availability of funding through a new statewide grant program to enhance transportation while boosting economic development benefits. Atchison applied and was one of 22 grant recipients selected from a pool of 92 applicants statewide.
Atchison was also awarded another award of state funding to install some transportation infrastructure improvements. During July the news was delivered to city leaders that Atchison was selected for funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program to fund improvements of state highways extending through cities.
The city was selected to receive $300,000 to utilize toward a mill and overlay project for a segment of Main Street from 10th to 17th Street along a route of Kansas Highway 7 through the city. City leaders expect the project work to begin sometime in 2023. As part of the KDOT CLIP program based on the city’s population the city is required to fund 25 percent of the project. Projects in KDOT CLIP program focus on one of three categories that include preservation, pavement restoration, or geometric improvement. This particular project is a fit along with U.S. Highway 73 corridor investments, like the Second Street, Kansas Avenue, South Fifth Street and the Commercial Street corridors.
Community welcomes Unity Street as Division Street rolls into history
The journey to Unity Street came full circle earlier this fall, but for some the renaming of Division Street was seemingly a long time coming.
The name change from Division Street to Unity Street became official on Oct. 1after city leaders voted 5-0 to change the name the street based on what has evolved throughout the years as a perception that the name Division Street originated as a dividing line to segregate the town. However, city records indicate the street was so named because it marked the line to distinguish Atchison city limits from rural Atchison County. There have been some discussions about a possible name change, and momentum, but it was not until this summer when a consensus was reached that even though the original naming might have represented the difference between city and country living the community is would be better served if the street name unites the town instead of dividing it.
The focus of renaming the street intensified in June arising from peaceful demonstrations and marches with an emphasis on social injustice after the death of George Floyd who was killed May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a policeman May 25 placed his knee on Floyd’s throat for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in a way that restricted Floyd’s breathing. Atchison United Youth organized a demonstration on the steps at Atchison City Hall. Another Atchison United gathering later in the month was an organized march and prayer chain to end social injustice. The crowd was comprised of persons from all walks of life. They gathered at the Lincoln School yard then proceeded to march along the former Division Street and prayed.
Read more about the Globe’s 2020 year in review for more top stories in the Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 edition coming up next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.