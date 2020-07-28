Atchison County had reached its 59th COVID-19 case after three cases were confirmed positive as of Monday.
Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter said the Atchison County Health Department had yet to complete their investigations related to the three cases that involve patients aged 74, 69 and 59 years of age. All cases are reportedly at their respective homes in isolation.
Three patients of the total cases confirmed remain hospitalized, Lanter reported.
Atchison County Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl consulted with Lanter about the source of infection among COVID-19 patients during the county’s workshop session.
A larger portion of the current cases are of a community spread, Lanter said. Noll asked for some clarification like if the patients were exposed from outside of the county.
Lanter explained community spread means that the actual points of exposure are unknown, and cannot be attributed to any known “hot spot” like outbreaks in workplaces or particular locations.
It was only a few days prior on July 24 when Lanter reported a total of seven new cases were confirmed in the county. Confirmation for one of these came earlier in the week and the other six patients were confirmed on the same day as the July 24, announcement. Lanter reported at that time two of the seven patients were hospitalized.
Commissioners on July 21 unanimously approved to extend Emergency Order of Local Health Officer Order 2020-09 Phase 3.5, as presented by Lori Forge RN, of the Atchison County Health Department. The most recent order remains in effect until one minute before midnight Tuesday, Aug. 4. Commissioners initially engaged Phase 3.5 of the county’s reopening plan on June 24.
Current statistics provided by the county’s health department indicate 49 of the 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Atchison County have been released from isolation. There have been 1,228 persons testing negative for the virus, but there are 52 persons subject to monitoring. There have been no reported deaths. The age 20-29 age group has registered 15 cases – the highest amount affected in the county, the next in line are 11 persons aged 50-59 years of age. The 40 to 49 age group shows 10 persons infected and nine confirmed cases are in their 30s. Zero cases for infants to 9-year-old have been reported; there are two cases for children between the ages of 10 and 19; six cases impacted persons in their 60s; five persons are 70 years of age or older; and one person in their 80s is the oldest recorded thus far in the county.
Kansas checks in with 26, 172 cases; 1.644 patients are hospitalized statewide; 335 patients have succumbed to the pandemic. There are 252,858 negative test results recorded statewide.
