The latest reports of status of the positive COVID-19 cases in our area schools are showing more persons are in quarantine than actually infected at this point in time with staff members being the most impacted.
One Atchison Elementary School pupil is infected, but 21 students from the facility are in quarantine. There are zero cases among students attending school in the other facilities throughout the district. Eight Atchison Middle School students are in quarantine as well as eight Atchison High School students, and one Central School student.
Positive cases among USD 409 staff members are two at AES and four in quarantine. One staff member from AMS is positive, and two staff members are in quarantine. At AHS one staff members is a positive COVID-19 case and four other staff members from the facility are in quarantine.
Headmaster Phil Baniewicz, of Maur Hill-Mount Academy said there are zero positive cases this week, but one of the school administrators is in quarantine.
USD 377 reports a staff member at Atchison County Community Elementary School is the only positive case in the county school system. However, there a total of nine students who are in quarantine. Six are from the elementary school and three from Atchison County Community High School.
Benedictine College is reporting three active cases of COVID-19 that represents o.1 percent of the total population of 2,505 on campus. The most recently updated Kansas Department of Health and Environment website coronavirus.kdheks.gov reports that BC had five active cases within the past 14 days. The latest onset of cases according to KDHE data was Nov. 5.
