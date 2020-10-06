Maur Hill-Mount Academy leaders have stopped all activities and remote learning will be the norm for the next two weeks.
MH-MA President Phil Baniewicz said school leaders made the decision was made Wednesday morning after a meeting with county health officials. There was one positive case among students early in the week and after other students began to show symptoms others were tested and the early results returned indicated the count increased to three positive cases.
Baniewicz said the plan is to resume in school classes on Wednesday, Oct. 21 if all goes well. The plan is that the sports and activities will also resume Oct. 21.
There is one staff members scheduled for release from quarantine and a teacher quarantined was due to for release the following day.
"We want to put a stop to it," Baniewicz said of the school's effort to lower the spread. As of Tuesday, Oct 6 there were several positive COVID-19 cases reported in some schools in Atchison.
The schools reporting positive cases and isolations or quarantines associated with students and staffs are: *Benedictine College population campus has three active positive cases, according to benddictine.edu/coronavirus/index. The total campus population is 2,505 and the current cases represent 0.1 percent of the persons.
*USD 409 reports one positive case among staff members at the Atchison Elementary School facility. Contact tracing indicates there are three persons isolated or quarantined associated with AES; two isolation connected to Atchison High School staff members and one related to Central School.
The counts of infected students include one Atchison Middle School student and one AHS student. The household and non-household isolation and/or quarantines associated with students are 11 from AES; nine from AMS; 12 persons connected to AHS and one in isolation with an affiliation with Central School.
*At St. Benedict Catholic School there are three pupils expected to be quarantined through Oct. 8 due to a non-household contact, SBCS Principal Helen C. Schwinn reported.
In USD 377, the Atchison County Community Schools headquartered in Effingham, Superintendent Andrew Gaddis reported early Wednesday there were no confirmed positive cases. However, 21 students were in quarantine due to being a close contact. All the quarantine students are from Atchison Countyu Community Junior Senior High School. Gaddis said 17 of these students are junior high football teammates who played a game against a positive opposing player.
There is currently a link on the district's webpage usd377.org that will be updated each Wednesday, Gaddis said. Click on the following link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vRbC_h902B7Ufdr8JJfWNwGqDJyfkYc5LhNepcuheI92od0v04NY-PUGijDg0WdR6hNaFGCLTbGldZM/pubhtml
