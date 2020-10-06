As of Tuesday, Oct 6 there were several positive COVID-19 cases reported in some schools in Atchison.
The schools reporting positive cases and isolations or quarantines associated with students and staffs are: *Benedictine College population campus has three active positive cases, according to benddictine.edu/coronavirus/index. The total campus population is 2,505 and the current cases represent 0.1 percent of the persons.
*USD 409 reports one positive case among staff members at the Atchison Elementary School facility. Contact tracing indicates there are three persons isolated or quarantined associated with AES; two isolation connected to Atchison High School staff members and one related to Central School.
The counts of infected students include one Atchison Middle School student and one AHS student. The household and non-household isolation and/or quarantines associated with students are 11 from AES; nine from AMS; 12 persons connected to AHS and one in isolation with an affiliation with Central School.
*At St. Benedict Catholic School there are three pupils expected to be quarantined through Oct. 8 due to a non-household contact, SBCS Principal Helen C. Schwinn reported.
