Despite the number of cases increasing daily, state health officials say the spreading of the COVID-19 is actually peaking and headed toward a decline with the number of hospitalizations and deaths stabilizing.
The governor announced Thursday an update of her four-phase plan to reopen Kansas. This pushed back Phase 2 to June 1 and she added a 1.5 phase with adjustments. It also pushed back each subsequent phase 2 weeks, with some adjustments.
Throughout the week, the number of positive cases continued to climb and on Friday was at 7,886 cases throughout 84 counties, but the number of hospitalizations only increased slightly with 724 hospitalizations, as did deaths with a total of 172.
State officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that the number of deaths and hospitalizations is steadily decreasing, which is a good sign despite the fact that the number of positive cases is growing, which is also more noticeable due to increased testing.
In a breakdown per county: Anderson 1, Atchison 15, Barber 1, Barton 28, Bourbon 6, Brown 3, Butler 22, Chase 3, Chautauqua 4, Cherokee 8, Cheyenne 2, Clark 20, Clay 4, Cloud 4, Coffey 50, Cowley 3, Crawford 6, Dickinson 2, Doniphan 9, Douglas 58, Edwards 4, Ellis 9, Ellsworth 2, Finney 1170, Ford 1,299, Franklin 32, Geary 16, Gove 1, Grant 12, Gray 12, Greenwood 10, Hamilton 10, Harper 1, Harvey 12, Haskell 16, Jackson 23, Jefferson 18, Jewell 4, Johnson 648, Kearney 36, Kiowa 2, Labette 22, Leavenworth 957, Linn 6, Lyon 355, Marion 7, McPherson 26, Meade 22, Miami 6, Mitchell 3, Montgomery 19, Morris 3, Morton 4, Nemaha 1, Neosho 2, Norton 2, Osage 6, Osborne 2, Ottawa 4, Phillips 2, Pottawatomie 22, Pratt 1, Reno 51, Republic 4, Rice 4, Riley 61, Rooks 7, Saline 27, Scott 7, Sedgwick 512, Seward 753, Shawnee 183, Sheridan 2, Sherman 5, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 8, Stevens 25, Sumner 6, Wabaunsee 28, Wichita 1, Wilson 1, Woodson 6 and Wyandotte 1,141.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 3,287 females, 4,392 males and 207 unknown between the ages of 0-100 with the median age 42.
As of Friday, there had been 53,706 negative tests in Kansas and 724 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at the site, www.covid.ks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.