Despite the number of cases increasing daily, state health officials say the spreading of the COVID-19 is actually peaking and headed toward a decline with the number of hospitalizations and deaths stabilizing.
Throughout the week, the number of positive cases continued to climb and on Tuesday was at 7,116 cases throughout 83 counties, but the number of hospitalizations only increased slightly with 660 hospitalizations, as did deaths with a total of 158.
State officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that the number of deaths and hospitalizations is steadily decreasing, which is a good sign despite the fact that the number of positive cases is growing, which is also more noticeable due to increased testing.
In a breakdown per county: Anderson 1, Atchison 14, Barber 1, Barton 22, Bourbon 6, Brown 1, Butler 18, Chase 3, Chautauqua 4, Cherokee 8, Cheyenne 2, Clark 19, Clay 4, Cloud 4, Coffey 50, Cowley 3, Crawford 6, Dickinson 2, Doniphan 8, Douglas 57, Edwards 4, Ellis 9, Ellsworth 2, Finney 905, Ford 1,135, Franklin 26, Geary 16, Gove 1, Grant 11, Gray 8, Greenwood 3, Hamilton 9, Harper 1, Harvey 10, Haskell 16, Jackson 4, Jefferson 13, Jewell 4, Johnson 611, Kearney 30, Kiowa 2, Labette 22, Leavenworth 939, Linn 6, Lyon 334, Marion 7, McPherson 26, Meade 22, Miami 6, Mitchell 3, Montgomery 21, Morris 3, Morton 4, Nemaha 1, Neosho 2, Norton 2, Osage 6, Osborne 2, Ottawa 4, Phillips 1, Pottawatomie 21, Pratt 1, Reno 52, Republic 4, Rice 3, Riley 58, Rooks 7, Saline 25, Scott 4, Sedgwick 451, Seward 693, Shawnee 165, Sheridan 2, Sherman 5, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 7, Stevens 18, Sumner 4, Wabaunsee 27, Wilson 1, Woodson 6 and Wyandotte 1,095.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 2,958 females, 3,962 males and 196 unknown between the ages of 0-100 with the median age 42.
As of Tuesday, there had been 46,993 negative tests in Kansas and 660 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at The site, www.covid.ks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
