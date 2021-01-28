COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines are seemingly showing a steady decline in Atchison area schools.
“This is great news,” said Superintendent Renee Scott, USD 409. Scott also announced that because the numbers are consistently decreasing she does not expect to release any more weekly reports concerning coronavirus in the schools unless there are any significant increase in cases. For the final reporting week in January there are two positive cases among staff within the Atchison Public schools system as a whole. Both of these cases are associated with the Atchison Elementary School.
The student body report indicates one Atchison Middle School student is the only positive case at this time. There are 16 AES pupils in quarantine and three Atchison High School students are quarantined.
At Atchison County Community Schools, Superintendent Andrew Gaddis reports there is one student quarantined who is associated with Atchison County Community High School. Six Atchison County Community Elementary School pupils are also in quarantine.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy President Phil Baniewicz, headmaster, reported this week there are zero cases and zero quarantine for students and staff alike for the second consecutive week.
Benedictine College reported six active cases that represent 0.24 percent of its campus population, according to the benedictine.edu/coronavirus/index.
