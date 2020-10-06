“The Atchison County Jail now has one confirmed COVID-19 case,” said Sheriff Jack Laurie in a communication to the Globe on Tuesday.
“The jail confirmed the case over the weekend and took immediate steps that have been suggested by our contracted health care provider and local health department,” Laurie said.
As of early in the week, there is one infected person with COVID-19 who is incarcerated in the county jail, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie confirmed on Tuesday.
Laurie said the infected person is a pretrial detainee who was off their initial quarantine. Due to the manner of the way the jail operates contract tracing is not available. As of Tuesday morning there no other confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with any other inmate or jail staff.
Currently some of the protocols that had been initiated and in place since March have been enhanced regarding quarantine and isolation like stricter wearing of personal protective gear requirements for staff while interacting with inmates, Laurie said.
“We have been prepared for this and very satisfied that we kept COVID-19 out of the jail for over seven months,” Laurie said.
