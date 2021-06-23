The Atchison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day. The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM. The regular commission meeting will be held, as usual, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 1:00pm until there is no further business to discuss. This holiday will not have an effect on the Commission Meeting.
Courthouse closes to observe Independence Day on July 5
