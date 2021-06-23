Atchison County Courthouse

Courthouse to close Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day holiday. 

Atchison Globe file photo

The Atchison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day. The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM. The regular commission meeting will be held, as usual, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 1:00pm until there is no further business to discuss. This holiday will not have an effect on the Commission Meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.