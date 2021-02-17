By a 2-1 vote, Atchison County Commission goes on record in support of Kansas Senate Bill 87 to discontinue the apportionment of countywide sales tax for general purposes as early as July 1.
What this means here in Atchison County, if SB 87 becomes statute all revenue generated from the 1993-voter approved 1 cent sales tax to fund solid waste and joint communications operations will go directly to the county coffer from Kansas Department of Revenue and not distributed the incorporated cities according to terms of the inter-local agreements members for distribution to the county.
Soon after the turn of the 21st century, the sales tax has become a point of contention at various times after the funds accumulated a surplus of revenue prompting some municipalities to withhold portions of the respective distributions.
During the county’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, commissioners’ adopted Resolution No. 2021-1477 in support of SB 87. Before the vote, Commissioner Casey Quinn told her fellow commissioners Chairman Jack Bower and Vice-chairman Eric Noll that she is opposes the measure and that she is working on an inter-local agreement engaging in discussions with the mayors from some of the other municipalities.
It is not a state issue, but one she believes can work out locally, Quinn said. Quinn voted in the negative.
According to kslegislature.org, SB 87 was introduced Jan. 27 and on Jan. 28 referred to the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation for discussion on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Adam Proffitt, Director of the Budget, wrote the fiscal notes on the bill. Proffitt indicates the Department of Revenue would affect the countywide sales tax distributions for 80 counties that would impact 474 cities, but would have no fiscal effect on state sales tax revenue. The Kansas Association of Counties project SB 87 would allow the counties flexibility to distribute the generated revenue from collected countywide sales tax for general purposes and to promote interlocal agreements instead of the current state oversight of apportionment of county funds.
On the other hand, Proffitt points out in his notes The League of Kansas Municipalities projections that SB 87 could have the potential to significantly reduce countywide sales tax distributions currently in use to finance city governments. The League indicates in 2020 there were $271.1 million in distributions to cities for general purposes generated from countywide sales tax revenue.
In other matters, commissioners also heard a recommendation from County Counselor Patrick Henderson to update the county’s social media policy. Henderson said it would be good to review the current policy and update it in accordance with new court decisions.
