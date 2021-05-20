Resolution to settle contention among local governments concerning the revenue generated from the voter-approved countywide 1 cent sales tax remains undecided.
County commissioners have made plans for a special workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 to discuss some options to consider in effort to bring resolution to the matter within the very near future.
Throughout most of the 21st century the countywide one cent sales tax that voters approved in 1993 to fund joint communications and solid waste operations and at times the related inter-local agreements remain a point of contention amongst governing bodies Atchison County, City of Atchison, Effingham, Huron, Lancaster and Muscotah. According to the initial terms of the inter-local agreement the sales tax collections from each of the municipalities are paid to Kansas Department of Revenue; KDOR then distributes the respective 1 cent revenue amounts collected back the respective municipalities to pay to the county coffer for distribution into the appropriate funds. However, the method changed within the first few years after the turn of the century when Atchison started with holding portions of its distributions due to a large surplus of revenue the sales tax generated. Subsequently some of the municipalities throughout for multiple years have followed suite with the exception of Lancaster.
Early on in the 2021 Legislative season the proposed SB 87 has been at the center of discussions to change distributions of countywide sales taxes from municipalities to cease as of July 1 and to go directly to the county, but would still allow options for inter- local agreements.
Local governmental leaders gathered to discuss the issue on Monday, May 17 at the Atchison Event Center. The three county commissioners, the five Atchison City Commission members along with some city officials, Lancaster Mayor Tim Callahan, Effingham Mayor Jim Potts and Huron Mayor Jaquetta Peak were present.
County Commissoner Casey Quinn, 3rd District, led the discussion and provided the financials from the past three years along with projected shares of apportionments distributed to each municipalities based on percentages of distributions from the Kansas Department of Revenue. The 2021 budgets for the solid waste and joint communications operations were also presented. The most current total shows shows the countywide 1 cent sales tax generated more than $2.8 million dollars in 2020 to fund the operations as cited on the initial ballot. Of this amount 47.28 percent was generated from incorporated cities and rural parts of the county; 48.62 percent was generated from within Atchison city limits; 2.2 percent from Effingham; 1.01 percent generated in Lancaster; 0.56 percent of the sales tax was generated in Muscotah; and Huron’s sales tax revenue generated 0.26 percent. The amounts and the respective percentages turned over to the county are as follows: Atchison County – more than $1.3 million from the county at 100 percent; Atchison -- $444,701 – 31.9 percent; Effingham -- $28,539 -- $43.80 percent; Lancaster -- $28, 065.09 – 96.7 percent; Muscotah -- $6,427 – 40.37 percent; and Huron $2,850 – 37.60 percent.
Quinn asked the city officials for some direction that would keep the countywide sales tax initiative intact might continue to generate revenue for services within voter intent. She also provided options of projected pro-rated shares of the generated sales tax revenue for the municipalities, and from the tipping fees’ collections.
Atchison City leaders built a consensus during a workshop before the joint meeting. One of the issues is a seemingly lack of accountability and transparency to obtain the information. Another concern is that about 80 percent of the population of the whole county resides within Atchison city limits, and there should be a larger amount of services provided back to the city in return.
Quinn said county could designate point person to streamline the process to provide the municipalities, and that instead of an annual presentation of the budget the department heads could provide monthly reports.
“Both the city and county have done wrong,” Quinn said. “We need to gain each other’s trust.”
Atchison Mayor Abbey Bartlett asked what the city has to gain. She said It doesn’t’ feel comfortable not to gets answers to questions. The city would like to put water under the bridge.
“To move forward without clear vision is hard to see a clear path forward,” Bartlett said. “We need to see and feel the transparency to move forward. “
City Manager Becky Berger recommended to take into consideration to use portions of the sales tax revenue to fund services for the whole county.
The current ballot question that passed in 1993 is not the best for us right now, Berger said. All from the city are tired of arguing about it. Berger said the solid waste is currently not of a benefit to city residents.
Berger said she does not see a path forward and that she feels it is “Just done.”
“As a county commissioner that just breaks my heart losing $2.8 million,” Quinn said. “ I felt like there was hope we could collaborate, but it sounds like you guys just want to do your own thing.”
Commissioner Eric Noll asked what the timeline is to allow the county to come up with some other proposals to discuss.
Atchison City Manager Justin Pregont said there are some things that can be done unilaterally, and that it seems to him the problem started because the sales tax generated too much money. He suggested instead of removing the sales tax to instead reduce it.
“We want to play ball,” Bartlett said. “We want transparency.”
