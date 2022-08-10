220813 sales tax

Atchison County Commission members, Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn, Chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Jack Bower discuss a proposal to repeal the current countywide general use 1 cent sales tax to fund solid waste and joint communications, and replace it with a 0.75 percent dedicated sales tax to fund the operations for voters to decide in November. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

All Atchison County voters will have a decision to make in November concerning the countywide 1 cent sales tax that voters passed in 1993 to fund joint communications and solid waste.

Atchison County Commission members Chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Jack Bower voted in favor to adopt a resolution seeking to pass a measure to repeal the current 1 cent sales tax, and reduce the current sales tax to 0.75 percent dedicated sales tax. 

