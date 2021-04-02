After more than a year-long interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, what was intended to be the annual Atchison County Tax Sale has been scheduled and is on track to take place later this month.
During the March 23 county commission meeting commissioners approved the date for upcoming sale for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 21 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison.
In previous years the county’s tax sale was held at the courthouse. Henderson recommended the change of location to a county-owned facility large enough to accommodate social distancing in accordance with Center for Disease Control recommendations.
Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson said judgement to Atchison County on all listed properties became official March 12 in Atchison County District Court.
Likely destined the auction block will be 50 parcels of properties – more or less -- as property owners in arrears will be able to redeem parcels up until Tuesday, April 20 the day before the sale after all penalties, interest, delinquent taxes; court costs are paid in full and the proof of redemptions through courts are in hand.
Atchison County Treasurer’s Office officials recommend persons who would like to redeem parcels come into their office days prior to the sale to allow them time to ensure the necessary paperwork is complete and all documentation from the Treasurer’s Office and Atchison County District Court is in order. Parcels will not be removed from the sale without receipts of payments owed and completion of the proper paperwork from both the Treasurer’s Office and district court.
Henderson reported to commissioners in Dec. 2020 that the delinquent properties had been pared down to 64, and that he was hopeful the sale would take place in mid-March.
Among the properties left on the list at this time with more than $341.529 back taxes owing to the county is the Kansas Education Holdings, LLC, Riverbend International School Inc., K.T. Leung, Carol Kwan, and four other named individuals. This property is located at 1900 North Second Street along the outskirts of Atchison.
Most of the properties subject to the sale are located within the city of Atchison and nearby rural areas with a 66002 zip code. There are two parcels at Muscotah, three at Effingham and one property located in the unincorporated city of Arrington with a Holton address.
For more information and maps about the parcels listed on the tax sale go to atchisoncountyks.org and search for 2021 tax sale.
