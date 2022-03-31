The Atchison County Road and Bridge Department will switch to the 10-hour day schedule on Monday, April 4.
The Road and Bridge crews will be on the job from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on workdays.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Joe Snyder advised commissioners of the plan to switch to the seasonal work schedule when commissioners met this past Tuesday.
Snyder also presented commissioners a purchase order for $220,302 for the Bonner Springs-based Little Joe’s Asphalt that reflected a change order for the Ottawa Road surface and milling project that will include a large culvert installation and bridge approach on 270th Road.
Snyder also presented a purchase order in excess of $59,093 for Vance Brothers for micro-surfacing patching that will get it up to a point that vehicles can travel on it safely. The projects are part of the county road department’s 2022 work plan.
Commissioners also approved an emergency purchase order for $8,338 worth of repairs for the climate-controlled radio storage shed as presented by Director Kim Pruett, of Atchison County Communications.
Concerning other matters:
> Noxious Weed Director Kim Glover opened bids submitted from two vendors, the Lindsborg –based Van Diest Supply Company and Greeley, Colorado-based Nutrien Solutions, concerning the 2022 Chemical Bids. Glover will review the bids and return them in the near future for commission approval.
> Vice-chairman Casey Quinn commented about the recent Town Hall concerning the future of the Atchison County Sports Complex facilities. Quinn said good feedback was heard from the public in attendance.
> Chairman Eric Noll, Commissioner Jack Bower, and Quinn recessed from the public meeting session for 15 minutes to discuss a matter of attorney-client privilege in an executive session with County Counselor Patrick Henderson. After the regular meeting resumed, commissioners adjourned for the day.
