Two weeks following the primary election, the votes cast in Atchison County are official after noting a correction due to clerical errors concerning to two write-in votes in a township trustee race.
On Aug. 18, Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide presented commissioners with the corrected abstract from the Aug. 4 primary election. Atchison County commissioners canvassed the votes to certify the results Aug. 11. In the meantime, the error came to light. Vanderweide said it is a requirement specific for township positions that persons receiving write-in votes must garner a minimum of three votes on the primary ballots representative of a single political party. One person received four write-in votes on the Republican ballots, Vanderweide said. However, when the write-in ballots were manually counted two of votes were mistakenly entered as Democrat and the other two correctly as Republican for the same person. The error was noted and has since been correctly tallied to show four write-ins on the Republican ballots for the same person. “There will be a contested race in November,” Vanderweide said of the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election Day race in that particular township.
On Aug. 11, Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, chief election officer of the county, presented county commissioners 107 provisional ballots to review and determine whether they met the criteria to count. Of these 80 ballots were counted.
Phillips told commissioners 31.66 percent of eligible registered voter turnout participated in the primary election. Of the ballots mailed out, there were 1,388 returned voted to the county clerk’s office.
Fifty-four ballots in the provisional envelopes were cast by persons who went to their respective polls to vote because they did not receive mail-in ballots as they requested. Phillips recommended counting the ballots because there was no indication they had voted multiple ballots. There was one voted ballot returned in the mail, but the voter had gone to the poll and voted in person. Phillips recommended only counting the ballot that was voted in advance and mailed back to her office. The ballot voted at the polls by that same person did not count.
Other reasons why some votes did not count included: no proper ID cards were presented; some persons were registered as members of one political party, but wanted to vote as members of a different party; and others were not registered to vote in Atchison County.
