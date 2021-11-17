Atchison County Noxious Weed Department is up and running with a brand new director and fully licensed commercial pesticide applicator.
Director Kim Glover recently became fully licensed and certified to supervise the department. Glover’s distinction brings the county the capability to offer the chemicals for sale to the public in effort to eradicate the vegetation as noted on the Kansas Noxious Weed list.
Ben Taylor is the licensed applicator who is the chief eradicator to spray the state recognized noxious weeds along the county’s roadside.
After more than a 2-year interruption due to the vacancy of licensed personnel, the noxious weed department’s chemical sales have resumed since licensure criteria has been met.
County Commissioner Eric Noll said the training to become fully licensed and certified in the multiple areas of weed studies is more in-depth than what is required of farmers to pass to purchase chemicals for their fields.
Since the spraying along the county roadsides has resumed things are moving along in a right track and direction for the community as expected, Glover said.
Currently, the most problematic noxious weeds in Atchison County are Sericea lespedeza, and Johnson Grass, Glover said. The Musk Thistle and Field Bindweed are also plentiful, according to the Kansas Weed Survey report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture literature describes Sericea lespedeza as a short lived perennial in the bean family that is native to Asia. The cream –colored flowers have purple markings and the leaves have three parts. This invasive plant species is common in rangelands and prairies.
Johnsongrass, a perennial with its origins rooted in the Mediterranean, is related to and can hybridize with grain sorghum. KDA literature indicates it is an aggressive spreader by seed, and has thick, scaly roots. Johnsongrass often grows along road sides and ditches.
The musk thistle, a biennial native to Eurasia, is a member of the aster family. The first year the plant forms a rosette of spiny, white-edged leaves. In its second year a stalk grows up with spiny, purplish flower heads.
Field bindweed, a member of the morning glory family is non-native to Kansas with arrowhead-shaped leaves. Its bell-shaped flowers are white to pink in color. The weed spreads by seed.
The chemicals are available for sale at the Atchison County Noxious Weed Department located at the County Shop, 613 South 22nd Street in Atchison. The chemicals are available for any resident of Atchison County as long as it is used only for the treatment of the Kansas recognized noxious weeds, Glover said. Payment by cash or check is due at the time of pickup, make checks payable to Atchison County Noxious Weed Department. Chemicals are available for purchase between the hours of 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and Fridays by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, or if there are any questions call 913-804-6120.
The following chemicals are available at the noxious week office for purchase:
2,4-D Amine – 2.5-gallon for $21; and 5-gallon for $42; 2, 4-D LV Ester –2.5-gallon for $30 and 5-gallon -- $60; Escort, and 8-ounce container for $16; Milestone 1 quart costs $62; Remedy 1 gallon is $42; and Panoramic 1 gallon is $88.
Tordon 22K – 1 gallon is $37.20; the cost for a 5-gallon container of it is $186. Consumers are required to provide their valid state certification to purchase Tordon 22K.
All chemical sales are final, there are no refunds and no returns allowed.
