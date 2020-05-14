An area native has been hired to take over the helm of the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department.
The newly hired Director of Public Works Justin Noll started his new position Monday, May 11.
Chairman Jack Bower announced May 5 that a contract offer was extended to Noll at a salary of $68,000. Commissioners then unanimously approved Noll’s hire.
One day after he started his job, Noll had already hit the road running so it seemed when he virtually met with commissioners Tuesday during the county’s workshop session.
Noll indicated he was reviewing a draft of a proposed culvert policy, and that he had already visited some roads and was well aware of the issues to address. In addition to improve road paved and graveled road conditions, Noll is tasked with the responsibility to administrate and keep up with the necessary documents to repair the roads impacted from the 2019 flood damages in accordance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines for funding. If deemed eligible, FEMA provides funding to restore the roads to their existing conditions at the time the flood damages occurred.
There are also numerous other road repairs and bridge replacement projects either in the works or sited in for future improvements.
Noll is the second person hired to fulfill the recently created position administrate and oversee the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department.
His predecessor James “Jay” Harbour was terminated late February within six months after starting his new job. Harbour, a U.S. Navy veteran, had accepted the job on Sept. 17, 2019 and relocated to Atchison County from Florida. Harbour’s first day on the job was Oct. 8, 2019.
Harbour replaced the former Road Superintendent Seth Howard who was terminated April 30, 2019. After Howard’s departure, commissioners redesigned the road boss job to have more of an emphasis on administrative duties and oversight of the funds.
