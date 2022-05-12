The 22023 budget season in ongoing in Atchison County, commissioners have been meeting with department heads about budget concerns for the past few weeks.
On Tuesday, Commissioners heard requests from the three non-profit agencies, The Guidance Center, Project Concern and Atchison Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioner Casey Quinn is in her second year of her four-year term of service as the 3rd County Commission District. Quinn said she expects to be asking more questions of the non-profit agencies and organizations, how the county funding is used and who board members are. Quinn said the last year was the first budget she worked on, and she was learning. This year Quinn indicated is more experienced, better prepared and expects to ask about.
Executive Director Keith Rickard, the Guidance Center, offered a brief history about mental health care throughout the years, including the origin of the clinic. He talked about the plans for crisis stabilization center that will be housed in the former Cushing Hospital. Rickard said the request for funding remains the same as it was for the current year. The amount requested is $29,574 for crisis stabilization and $73,000 for operations.
Director Stephanie Barnes from Project Concern, Inc. talked about what the agency provides like the congregate meal program and Meals on Wheels. Based on figures from the previous year, there are 26,000 meals served, about 23 meals on a daily basis. The average cost for a meal is about $8.50. The suggested donation is $3 a meal. Transportation is addressed through Kansas Department of Transportation. The request from Project Concern it $125,000 the same as it was in in the previous year.
Executive Director Jim Rowland, Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce reported on the Chamber and Main Street Program and some of their activities and the tourism outcomes from 2021. The Main Street has been in Atchison for one year since March. The requests submitted for 2023 are the same as the 2022 funding received that was $7,500 for the Chamber and $7,500 for Main Street.
