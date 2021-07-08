The assessed valuation of Atchison County continues its steady climb, but some recent legislation clamps down on governments generating revenue from the full value of a mil.
SB 13, Truth in Taxation Legislation, recently signed into law, dictates local taxing entities for the 2022 budget year shall not exceed tax dollar revenue from the 2021 tax collections.
The assessed valuation of the county’s 2020 budget year that Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips calculated from the 2021 figures adds up to about $183 million, meaning that for the 2022 budget year each mill will carry an actual value of $182,938. Of the approximately $183 million assessed valuation total more than $6.3 million could be subject to rebates via the Neighborhood Revitalization and Tax Rebate Incentive Program.
SB 13 signed into law in March mandates all taxing entities be subject to a Revenue Neutral Rate, which is the amount of ad valorem tax revenue levied in the prior year over the current year assessed valuation estimates, as explained in a handout to Kansas taxing subdivisions from the Kansas Department of Administration.
Phillips explained all the taxing entities in Atchison County are subject to the RNR, this includes all five cities, six fire districts, all eight townships, 14 cemeteries, watershed districts, the Northeast Kansas Library System and seven school districts.
“There are no exemptions,” Phillips said of the local property tax levies.
If the entity's budget figures exceed the RNR mill rate for any fund, then that entity is subject to a public hearing before it passes a hike, Phillips explained. That particular public hearing is to be separate from the regular budget hearing to approve budgets.
The actual mill rate for the 2021 budget is 53.119, but to be in compliance with the proposed RNR rate county commissioners will have to keep the mill rate at 52.201 for the proposed 2022 budget or have the public hearing.
The Atchison County budget season is in full swing. Commissioners have been reviewing county department budget proposals and requests from non-profit agencies for appropriation as well as considerations related to employee benefits and cost of living increases.
Concerning other county matters during the July 6 meeting:
> Commissioner Eric Noll publicly urged all to be aware that the COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Atchison County. Noll said please get vaccinated to anyone who has not already done so. Noll said the numbers as of Tuesday morning indicated there were 24 active cases within Atchison County boundaries. Commissioner Casey Quinn echoed Noll’s sentiment.
> Approved renewal of the CODERED Emergency Alerting System as presented by Director Wes Lanter, Emergency Management and IT departments for the county, Lanter explained the public has different options concerning the alerts. Lanter said the public may sign up for all alerts; emergency alerts like severe weather, flooding and other emergency incidents; general alerts for road and street closures, or water main breaks. The public can receive alerts via phone or text. For more information log on to atchisoncountyks.org/440/CodeRed or call the Emergency Office at 913-804-6131.
> Commissioners excused themselves from public session four different times to discuss matters of non-elected personnel in executive sessions in the presence of County Counselor Patrick Henderson. The first session was for 10 minutes. After the public session resumed commissioners unanimously approved an additional $5 per hour for Human Resource Administrative Assistant Melissa Smith until the hire of a new director for the department; the second and third private sessions for included Senior Village Administrator Haley Tinch for 20 minutes that was extended for an additional 30 minutes; The fourth was for 10 minutes to discuss personnel with only Henderson present. No action followed after public session resumed other than adjournment.
