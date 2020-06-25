The process has begun to hire an administrator at the county-run residential care facility.
Current Administrator Kinton Friend, LNHA Atchison Senior Village, recently notified Atchison County Commission members of her intent to leave the area.
Friend said she plans to return to Illinois and care for her family members. Friend, a Kansas licensed nursing home administrator officially resigned in early May, and indicates she expects to leave her position this summer.
Commissioners appointed Friend to take over the helm at Sr. Village in early February, 2019. Friend replaced former Administrator Peggy House, who vacated the facility after 14 years employment in April of 2019.
“It’s been a pleasure working with everyone at Atchison Senior Village, Friend said.
During the afternoon of June 8, commissioners convened in a special meeting to virtually interview candidates during executive sessions to replace Friend.
Although Friend is resigning, she is leaving Sr. Village on a rather high note. Under her tenure, the facility earned an above average ranking in the Overall Quality Measures as listed on Medicare.gov website. Sr. Village earned four out of the five stars on the rating scale.
The four out of the five stars rating scale in Overall Quality Measures as listed on Medicare.gov is one of the high honors amongst nursing homes, Friend said.
“This is a high achievement especially during this time of crisis and pandemic,” Friend said. “The staff continues to strive for the highest quality towards a 5-star rating and giving the utmost in excellent care to meet the needs of our residents, staff and community.”
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Sr. Village has implemented precautions to protect residents and the community against the coronavirus, Friend said. There have not been any positive cases and the staff continues to do all it can to ensure infection control compliant with Center for Disease Control and Center for Medicare Services guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.