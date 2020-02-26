The man who came to assume the lead role in charge of the county’s road and bridge department has been terminated within six months of starting his job.
Public Works Director James “Jay” Harbour is no longer an Atchison County employee, per a decision made on Tuesday. The Atchison County Board of County Commissioners took the unanimous vote after an executive session behind closed doors for about 30 minutes in the presence of Human Resource Director Jamie Madison and County Counselor Patrick Henderson. Harbour was not present.
Harbour’s first day on the job was Oct. 8, 2019, after he was hired to fulfill the newly created position as the public works director. Commissioners had extended the contract to him on Sept. 17, 2019 to the tune of a $63,000 salary. Harbour’s now former position was to have more of an emphasis on the administrative oversight of the road and bridge projects, grant endeavors, budgets, paperwork, and the administration of funds. Harbour, a former Oklahoma and New Mexico resident, had most recently resided in Florida before he and his family relocated to Atchison. Harbour’s termination is effective immediately.
Commissioners indicated although the new position is vacant; Road and Bridge Superintendent Joe Snyder will lead the department. Harbour replaced former superintendent Seth Howard, who commissioners terminated April 30, 2019. After Howard’s departure, commissioners made a decision to alter the superintendent position and align duties and responsibilities in alignment with public works oversight.
On Feb. 19, commissioners convened in special workshop with Snyder, Harbour, and GIS Coordinator Roger Denton to discuss some roads concerning road and bridge issues. The road officials and Denton agreed they would summarize the department’s priorities, options and funds for projects. There were no decisions made.
In another matter on Tuesday, commissioners unanimously voted to re-appoint Julia Clem to serve another four-year term as a non-lawyer appointment to represent Atchison County on the First Judicial District Judicial Nominating Committee; the district covers Atchison and Leavenworth counties. Committee members appointed by their respective county commissioners are tasked with nominating recommendations to the governor to fulfill judicial vacancies within the district whenever the need arises.
Henderson told commissioners that Clem has served on the committee for more than 20 years.
