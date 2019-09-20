James Harbour has accepted the appointment as the Public Works Director of the Road and Bridge Department for Atchison County, Jamie Madison, the county's human resource director announced Friday.
Effective Wednesday, Oct. 9 Harbour will be responsible for the administrative and supervisory work in the planning, construction and maintenance of roads, bridges and noxious weeds, Madison said in a press release. Harbour comes to the appointment with multiple inspector certificiations and experience in project management, supervision and reporting.
A former Oklahoma and New Mexico resident, Harbour has resided in Florida for the past several years. He served as an Airman and Intelligence Specialist in the Unites States Navy aboard the USS Ronald Regan CVN-76 based out of Norfolk, Virginia, Madison wrote.
“I feel blessed to have been given this opportunity and hope I can make a positive impact in the county,” Harbour stated in the press release. “I am a big believer in setting goals and completing them within a timely manner.”
Harbour described himself as a man of Christian values who believes with hard work and dedication one can accomplish anything one sets their mind to do.
Harbour said going forward he’ll need the support of our community help reach our county goals.
“With his certifications and experience in construction and project management, Jay will be a great addition to our team at Atchison County,” Madison said.
Atchison County commissioners voted unanimously voted to extend the contract to Harbour during their meeting on Tuesday. At a prior meeting commissioners indicated they had decided to re-vamp the road and bridge department into a somewhat different direction than it has operated in previous years.
