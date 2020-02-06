Whenever emergency lights and sirens are fast approaching, be ready to move on over because the shiny, brand new Ambulance No. 793 has arrived and is ready to roll.
Atchison County Commission members, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl saw the county’s new purchase on Tuesday at the Atchison County Courthouse.
The county’s EMS Director Corey Scott and Paramedic Robert Brader drove the drove the ambulance by for commissioners’ first-hand. Commissioners approved the $137, 265 purchase order at their March 26, 2019 meeting. The bid was initially opened March, 12, 2019. The Taylormade Ambulance was bought for $137,265. It is a Type 1 Ford F-350 model. Taylormade is a Newport, Arkansas-based company.
The new ambulance is of a style that is of a lesser weight in comparison to the other ambulances in the current fleet, Scott said. Because the ambulance weighs less, EMS will be gain more fuel mileage.
Changes in medications means there are some lesser equipment needs than in previous times, Scott said.
Scott said he is hopeful that at some point it will be possible to increase the current ambulance fleet to six from five.
The county purchased its last ambulance in 2016 for about $160,000, Scott said. In 2019 the new ambulance was purchased for less than $140,000. “I have no idea how much the next one will cost, Scott said.
Another purchase in the works centers concerns a new cot system. Scott told commissioners he expects to put the bids out by Monday, Feb. 10. He is hopeful to for a review on of the bids in early March. Scott said the cots are considered to be specialized pieces of equipment and that he is hopeful to have new cots in place during June or July.
Pohl asked if the new ambulance and new cots would be compatible with one another. Scott assured him the new ambulance is equipped with a universal system that is compatible to handle multiple cot styles.
Chairman Jack Bower was absent from the viewing.
