The votes are in from Tuesday's primary election and one incumbent was victorious while another lost his position.
Republican incumbent Sheriff Jack Laurie defeated challenger Adam Potts 1,533 to 946. Laurie will now face Democratic challenger and former sheriff John Calhoon in the November election.
In the Republican primary race for District 3 County Commissioner, Casey Quinn defeated incumbent William "Bill" Pohl 613-295. All results are unofficial until canvassing.
The Globe will have more coverage on the election results in the following days.
