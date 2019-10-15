Officially on the job for a week, Public Works Director James “Jay” Harbour, of the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department, already has a plan in the making.
Harbour started his job on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and visited the road department facility, reviewed some ongoing projects, equipment and became acquainted with the road and bridge crews.
Harbour met with Atchison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 15, to discuss and share thoughts as they chart a course department’s course for the department’s future.
Superintendent Joe Snyder, of the county’s road and bridge department, has been promoted from within the ranks, Harbour told commissioners. Snyder is experienced and has been employed with the department for a numbers of years, Harbour said.
One of things Harbour said he is hopeful to be diligent about is to progressively post are before and after images of the road projects that the county is working on. Harbour said he is trying to get the process started to let the community know why some road and bridge issues and conditions receive more priorities than others.
“We want the community to be happy,” Harbour said about the taxpayer-funded projects.
Commissioners extended a contract to harbor Sept. 17 at a $63,000 salary, Harbour’s role has more of an emphasis of the administrative oversight of the road and bridge projects, grant endeavors, budgets, paperwork, and administration of funds. Harbour, a former Oklahoma and New Mexico resident, most recently resided in Florida before he and his family relocated to Atchison.
At the Oct. 8 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a $22,000 bonus pool for four employees who stepped up in the interim to offset the absence of Seth Howard, former road superintendent, due his termination April 30, and Harbour’s hire.
The bonus is to be distributed as follows 40 percent each to GIS Coordinator Roger Denton, and Interim Road Superintendent Mark Gentry. Human Resource Director Jamie Madison and Emily Armstrong are each to receive 10 percent of the bonus amount. Commissioners agreed the bonuses are equivalent to the budgeted road superintendent’s salary throughout the four-month position vacancy.
Regarding other recent county matters, commissioners:
Unanimously accepted a $9,890 bid from Kearney Construction to remodel the storage building at the Atchison County EMS/Emergency Management building.
Recessed from public session to convene in a half hour executive session with Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie and County Counselor to discuss a matter of attorney and client relationship.
