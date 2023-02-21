The official words concerning the solid waste tipping fee will likely be on the way in time before the current countywide sales tax sunsets effective Saturday, March 31.
More than a month prior to the vote taken regarding a reduction to the countywide sales tax to fund joint communications and solid waste operations, Commissioner Jack Bower made a motion Sept. 27, 2022, that when voters pass the County Sales Tax Question that tipping fees be removed effective Jan.1, 2023.Bowers motion also address that if there is ever a shortfall to use some of the $1.9 million in the 897 fund that is for that specific purpose. Commissioner Eric Noll seconded Bower's motion and the two of them voted in support of it and Commissioner Casey Quinn was the lone naysayer.
Commissioners discussed the matter in response to an Atchison Globe inquiry.
Noll said at the time of the motion, it was expected that 3/4 cent sales collection would become effective Jan. 1. Then after voters passed the sales tax reduction, it became known the dedicated adjustment to sales tax collections would not commence until Saturday, April 1.
In the course of their discussion during the commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, it came to light there was no resolution regarding Bower's motion.
County Counselor Patrick Henderson said he will draft one for commissioner to approve within the near future regarding the sales tax collection and the tipping fees.
Commissioner Allen Reavis agreed he heard a lot about the sales tax and the perceived abolishment of the tipping fee.
Quinn questioned if there would be a problem going forward because of Bower's motion that was approved last September.
Henderson conveyed his belief it would not.
Noll and Reavis agreed. Reavis recommended commissioners seek input from the Atchison County Solid Waste Committee before the dedicated collections commence.
