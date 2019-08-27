In observance of Labor Day, the Atchison County Courthouse will remain closed Monday, Sept. 2 throughout regular business hours. The courthouse will reopen for regular business hours at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
County commissioners plan to convene for their regular business meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the commission room. Commissioners will remain in session until they have no further business to discuss.
